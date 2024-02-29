Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

This is your career path as a banking technologist

by Troy Dawson
1 hour ago
6 minute read
This is your career path as a banking technologist

If you work in banking technology, you might wonder how you'll get ahead. - After all, this is an area of banking that's notorious for having comparatively few managing directors (MDs) and far too many people left as frustrated vice presidents (VPs).

As someone who works in finance technology for major banks, though, I'd like to offer some reassurance that it's not that bad. There is a career path in banking technology; it's just not very well known.

This is what you can expect.

The Tech Lead - VP

 

Becoming a Tech Lead is a challenging step on a technologist’s career path. You’ll be expected to keep delivering as if you’re a single contributor whilst line managing a small team and being accountable for one or more important projects. In general, Tech Leads report up to a team lead who manages the wider group (say Equity Derivatives Tech in EMEA for example). This is a thankless job and one that leaves you relatively exposed if things go wrong. You may also be in it a while if you don’t move yourself – to climb up the management ladder requires political acumen and networks that new managers usually don’t possess.

It's standard for senior engineers to be given line management responsibilities for new interns and graduates first, and then to progress in responsibility from there if they are deemed to have done a good job. The best Tech Leads are basically good mentors – they must be talented from a technical perspective and keen on helping those reporting to them in a servant leader style. They will also develop good relations with the business who can then go out to bat for them when their name comes up for promotion or to take on a bigger leadership role.

The Team Lead – Executive Director (ED)/VP

 

The team lead is an experienced engineer (or sometimes infuriatingly for their directs, not really an engineer) responsible for the management of a large team or multiple teams that could be located across the globe. They are usually long tenured and well-paid VPs or Executive Directors for banks that have that rank. Most of their time is taken up fronting-up on the most important projects, engaging with other teams in technology, line management, maintaining business relations and helping the MD negotiate books of work, budgeting and all sorts of other admin. Team Leads in core areas may have less to do on the business relations side so they can still contribute technically, but this is quite rare. More likely they are setting technical strategy and helping to define the architecture – which languages, frameworks, databases get used and how the software fits together overall.

Having a good team lead is crucial for line level developers. A bad one can make life miserable and a good one can be highly motivating. The worst ones are generally clueless technically, place no trust in their directs and practice anti-patterns like design by committee because they can’t decide for themselves. You can also get those that over-promise to the business placing unnecessary pressure on their teams.

The Project Manager – ED/VP

 

Many project managers come from the Business Analyst / Business Management route. They are responsible for tracking and delivering complex interdepartmental projects. A good example is all the work done by banks around MIFID II. Regulatory initiatives tend to be very complex functionally and it’s the project managers who are responsible for banging heads together between departments and teams. The best ones I have worked with are communicative, very outgoing and are not afraid to call people out if they are behind. Having said that, in my opinion it is not a particularly skilled job. You need more business knowledge than technical knowledge to get by, and it’s a natural route for the less technically minded folks in technology.

Managing Director – Line of Business

 

Managing Directors in Technology are typically in charge of a large organization that could span from hundreds of technologists, and up to many thousands for CTOs. Budgets go well into the tens of millions and essentially Managing Directors are running a mini software company. The youngest technology managing directors I’ve seen are late 30s and in general those people had successful stints managing teams abroad or have religiously job hopped and got lucky. More usually Tech MDs are late forties onwards.

Technology MDs set the overall technical direction of the department they manage. They maintain relationships and negotiate the book of work and budgets with the heads of the business they support and their superiors in technology. They are responsible for all hiring and compensation in their teams, and what makes or breaks an MD is having a very good set of team leads reporting directly to them. Occasionally you’ll come across meddlers. These are MDs who will go into unnecessary detail on pet projects and even accost and agree things with line level developers, skipping management levels. These types of MDs present good opportunities for advancement for line level developers. Others will tend to keep themselves to themselves and rarely interact with anyone in their department but their directs.

In my view, being a Tech MD is relatively cushy. I’ve observed that overall they don’t work particularly long hours and they get paid extremely well. They generally use up much of their departmental travel budget meaning lots of business class flights and nice hotels. It’s not the end of the road once you make Tech MD. Increasing responsibility and leading bigger teams is usually the ambition and it can get super political.

Managing Director – Technical Specialist

 

There are roles where Managing Directors are more subject matter experts than people managers. Think Distinguished Engineers at JP Morgan or Technology Fellows at Goldman Sachs. There are also roles in AI, Machine Learning and the like where there is more emphasis on bringing in experts from academia and have them lead R&D rather than having them manage large organizations. Morgan Stanley for example hired the inventor of C++ Bjarne Stroustrup and he operates almost as an internal consultancy. I have seen long tenured employees make MD as a technical specialist, but I think this is becoming rare in favor of hiring experts externally.

Troy Dawson is the pseudonym of a technologist in a major U.S. bank

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORTroy Dawson Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Which are the best technology jobs in investment banks?

Which are the best technology jobs in investment banks?

What it means to be an engineering VP in an investment bank

What it means to be an engineering VP in an investment bank

The truth about my life as a developer in an investment bank

The truth about my life as a developer in an investment bank

"I stopped coding to manage developers in a bank and now I can't find a job"

"I stopped coding to manage developers in a bank and now I can't find a job"

The Top 5 Ideal Employers for compensation

The Top 5 Ideal Employers for compensation

Top Articles
Eisler Capital's latest hiring hiring spree coincides with ongoing quiet exits

Eisler Capital's latest hiring hiring spree coincides with ongoing quiet exits

This is your career path as a banking technologist

This is your career path as a banking technologist

Goldman Sachs engineering pay in 2024: What you'll earn from analyst to VP

Goldman Sachs engineering pay in 2024: What you'll earn from analyst to VP

Morning Coffee: Citi’s tiny New York layoffs raise more questions than they answer. Sam Bankman-Fried is too special to do hard time

Morning Coffee: Citi’s tiny New York layoffs raise more questions than they answer. Sam Bankman-Fried is too special to do hard time

HSBC is paying salaries like a Wall Street bank now

HSBC is paying salaries like a Wall Street bank now

Latest Jobs
Gravitas Recruitment Group
Fintech - Trading Application Support - up to HKD 50K monthly
Gravitas Recruitment Group
Hong Kong
Accenture
S&C - HR Transformation Manager
Accenture
Hong Kong
Hang Seng Bank Limited
General Banking Manager/Branch Service Executive / Customer Relationship Manager
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Hong Kong
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Assistant Manager, Underwriting Proposition and Experience- Hang Seng Bank (HK)
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Hong Kong
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Assistant Actuarial Manager, Economic Capital - Hang Seng Bank (HK)
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Hong Kong
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Financial Performance and Analysis Manager - Hang Seng Indexes - Hang Seng Bank (HK)
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Hong Kong

Related articles

COMMENT: The Agile methodology makes no sense in banking

COMMENT: The Agile methodology makes no sense in banking

12 Aug 2019
comment icon
43
like icon
0
20 words to make tech people think you're smart

20 words to make tech people think you're smart

21 Sep 2020
comment icon
1
like icon
0
A JPMorgan technology MD left for Citadel's most profitable team
Tech

A JPMorgan technology MD left for Citadel's most profitable team

27 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The most powerful AI jobs in finance are at XTX Markets
Tech

The most powerful AI jobs in finance are at XTX Markets

27 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.