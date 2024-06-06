Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Confusion as Nomura banker goes AWOL at Barcelona conference

by Sarah Butcher
37 minutes ago
2 minute read
He probably wasn't in the cathedral

It's the Global ABS 2024 conference in Barcelona this week. Asset backed securitization dignitaries from around the world have gathered to discuss everything from green securitization to the growth in private credit. Tickets cost €4200, per person.

Today is the last day of the three-day conference and after a heavy week discussing securitized assets, it may be that some of the attendees are a little worse for wear.

It's understood that the Nomura delegation discovered the unexplained disappearance of one of their number and alerted the Spanish police, who then added him to a missing person's list. After a frantic search over several hours, the individual was eventually found, but the reason for his disappearance remains a mystery.

The incident comes as conferences are regaining their stride after the pandemic. Conference attendance has been an opportunity for over-indulgence, with networking sessions, free alcohol and overnight stays all reasons for abstemious behaviour. In February, Citi asked its bankers to be "disciplined" when consuming alcohol at client events, conferences presumably included. Whatever the reason for the Nomura banker's disappearance, the Japanese bank may also want to keep a closer eye on its staff during away days in the future.

Photo by Biel Morro on Unsplash

Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
