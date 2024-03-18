Discover your dream Career
Financial

Credit Suisse Paris banker achieves bigger job title at consulting firm

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Credit Suisse Paris banker achieves bigger job title at consulting firm

It's been a tempestuous time for bankers at Credit Suisse in Paris. First, it became apparent that quite a few of them probably weren't wanted by UBS. Then, there was a pre-Christmas last hurrah in Marrakech. And now it seems that people are finally leaving, but the jobs they're moving into aren't bad.

Emmanuel Cresseveur, a graduate of France's prestigious École Polytechnique, spent eight years at Credit Suisse, honing his skills as a financial institutions group (FIG) banker. He's just left for a job with a bigger title. Cresseveur is henceforth 'head of FIG M&A for France and Benelux' at consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal.

It's not clear whether this was a move inspired by aspiration or necessity. Either way, it doesn't look disadvantageous. UBS doesn't appear to have hired many Credit Suisse bankers in Paris, although a few people (Michael Herly in derivatives structuring, Margaux Declety in project management) have reappeared. Other Credit Suisse people may want to take note. 

Alvarez and Marsal appears to be hiring  various people in Paris. Along with Cresseveur, it's recently added Jeremy Maginot from Aon to cover financial services clients. Its local brochure declares that Alvarez and Marsal has experienced "incredible growth in France" in recent years. It's nice to see that somewhere is thriving, although holidays in Morocco may not be included in the packages there.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Alan Wouda on Unsplash

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
