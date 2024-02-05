Discover your dream Career
"Dubai financial services recruitment is biased against Asians"

by Daniel bin Puteh
9 hours ago
"Dubai financial services recruitment is biased against Asians"

I am a financial services professional in the Middle East and I wish to highlight a disturbing trend here. 

I am finding that third party banking recruiters in Dubai constantly and openly reject expat candidates from Asian countries for jobs that pay well. 

It is blatant racism, and it is making it very difficult for me to move into a new job.

I believe that the recruiters do this because they want to earn fees, and because it reflects deep-seated prejudice in the Middle East market. White-skinned candidates here are perceived as more valuable than Asians and so they are paid more. Because of this, recruiters also earn more when they place white-skinned candidates in roles. They are very biased on the basis of skin colour.

I see recruiters here pumping white-skinned candidates for roles that Asian candidates could do just as well. In the meantime, it's becoming almost impossible for candidates from Asian countries to get anywhere near an interview. 

Are other people having this problem? 

Daniel bin Puteh is a pseudonym

