Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Ex-Monzo tech exec joins co-founder's OpenAI backed coding startup

by Alex McMurray
4 minutes ago
2 minute read
Ex-Monzo tech exec joins co-founder's OpenAI backed coding startup

Monzo co-founder Jonas Templestein unveiled his new AI startup Nustom last month, which aims to facilitate software development from people without technical backgrounds. Its founding team was full of Monzo alums, and it's just added another in Matt Heath, someone Templestein has worked with extensively before.

The two men both joined Anne Boden's Starling Bank as software engineers in late 2014... and both left within five months. They followed Tom Blomfield after his alleged "coup" at Starling, with Templestein becoming CTO and Heath becoming a founding engineer.

Heath worked his way up to VP level during his seven-year stint at the fintech. He worked on artchitecture and infrastructure primarily, and was also the technical lead for the beta launch of Monzo US. The fintech's most recent funding round is facilitating additional growth in that region. Heath left at the start of 2022 and has since worked as a freelance principal engineer.

To date, Nustom's website says it has received backing from 42 separate investors. These include OpenAI's Research Lab, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and... Tom Blomfield.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Ex-Monzo tech exec joins co-founder's OpenAI backed coding startup

Ex-Monzo tech exec joins co-founder's OpenAI backed coding startup

Morgan Stanley results contain some sorry truths for its bankers

Morgan Stanley results contain some sorry truths for its bankers

The popular MD who upgraded Citi's equities IT has disappeared

The popular MD who upgraded Citi's equities IT has disappeared

VC partner says UK crypto hiring will grow, Blockchain.com CEO is less bullish

VC partner says UK crypto hiring will grow, Blockchain.com CEO is less bullish

Morning Coffee: David Solomon's new reason Goldman Sachs bankers will be busy for the next decade. Data specialists vs liberal arts graduates

Morning Coffee: David Solomon's new reason Goldman Sachs bankers will be busy for the next decade. Data specialists vs liberal arts graduates

Latest Jobs
Talent Pro Recruitment Company Limited
Money Market Trader
Talent Pro Recruitment Company Limited
Hong Kong
Amethyst Partners
Senior Fund Accountant/Assistant Manager, Hedge Fund/Private Equity Fund Accounting
Amethyst Partners
Hong Kong
Amethyst Partners
Fund Controller, Venture Capital Fund (Based in Singapore)
Amethyst Partners
Hong Kong
Amethyst Partners
Senior Manager, Finance, Private Equity Fund
Amethyst Partners
Hong Kong
Amethyst Partners
Quantitative Developer (Hedge Fund)
Amethyst Partners
Hong Kong
Amethyst Partners
Associate/Senior Associate, Private Equity Fund Accountant (Buyside Asset Management)
Amethyst Partners
Hong Kong

Related articles

VC partner says UK crypto hiring will grow, Blockchain.com CEO is less bullish
Fintech

VC partner says UK crypto hiring will grow, Blockchain.com CEO is less bullish

16 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London fintech CEOs say UK employees can't compete with "100 hour weeks" in Asia
Fintech

London fintech CEOs say UK employees can't compete with "100 hour weeks" in Asia

15 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Robinhood has filled its London office ahead of its UK launch
Fintech

Robinhood has filled its London office ahead of its UK launch

15 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hard-driving UK fintech CEO confesses he was sleeping four hours a night
Fintech

Hard-driving UK fintech CEO confesses he was sleeping four hours a night

15 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.