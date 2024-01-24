Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Why your daughter at Goldman Sachs should not worry about her trading bonus

by Zeno Toulon
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Why your daughter at Goldman Sachs should not worry about her trading bonus

There was much “debate” and “discussion” on eFinancialCareers after a concerned mother wrote to us about the state of her daughter’s (a trader at Goldman Sachs) bonus.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The mother, quite rightly, did not give us the exact number her daughter checked into her account, but the general point – that bank juniors feel ripped off – is a common one.

The good news, however, is that while you may initially feel underpaid relative to expectations in a sales and trading job, things quickly improve. Our pre-Christmas survey of the bonus expectations, which had 2,000 responses, suggests that within a few years compensation increases dramatically.

The chart above shows compensation expectations for 2023 and actuals for 2022. In 2022, the average trader could expect an increase of around 150% every five years until he/she reached age 35, when things tapered off significantly. Thereafter, compensation plateaued and oscillated slightly for the rest of their career.

Our figures are industry-wide but they seem like a good sign for the disgruntled Goldman daughter in her mid-20s – there’s still ten years of her bonus climbing to go.

Of course, if the money still isn’t good enough, there are other options. Top traders often end up at hedge funds, to ply their trade with a higher cut of the profit they’ve generated ending up in their pockets. Commodities trading houses pay remarkably well, too, with Trafigura paying $4.2m per head to its partners in the year ending September 2023.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Man Group plc
Quantitative Trader
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Senior Quantitative Researcher - Fixed Income Cash & Derivatives
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Quant Trader
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Risk Manager (Power & Gas) - Hedge Fund
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Madison Pearl
Head of Investment Risk & Performance
Madison Pearl
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Linear Partners
Investment Banking Associate / Vice President - Financial Sponsor Coverage (Tier 1 US Investment Bank)
Linear Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
America's funniest quant is showcasing the best use of gardening leave

America's funniest quant is showcasing the best use of gardening leave

Why your daughter at Goldman Sachs should not worry about her trading bonus

Why your daughter at Goldman Sachs should not worry about her trading bonus

New banking job in 2024? Hope that someone else leaves

New banking job in 2024? Hope that someone else leaves

Goldman Sachs employees are in the office way more than Bank of America's

Goldman Sachs employees are in the office way more than Bank of America's

Bank of America's cuts: "Compensation expectations have been butchered"

Bank of America's cuts: "Compensation expectations have been butchered"

Related articles

"JPMorgan people are happy, Goldman are good, Morgan Stanley are moody, Citi are sad"
Pay

"JPMorgan people are happy, Goldman are good, Morgan Stanley are moody, Citi are sad"

22 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"
Pay

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

22 Jan 2024
comment icon
14
like icon
2
The (recent) graduates making $400k
Pay

The (recent) graduates making $400k

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley can't afford to pay big bonuses this year
Pay

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley can't afford to pay big bonuses this year

16 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.