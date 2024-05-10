Who’s the best recruiter you’ve worked with? Show them some love!

Discover your dream Career
by eFinancialCareers
3 hours ago
We at eFinancialCareers are pretty proud of our (mostly annual) Ideal Employer report.

We had over 7,500 responses to our survey, and they led to our report on perceptions of the fairest, highest paying, and all-around best employers in the industry. 

Now we want to run the same thing for recruiters. 

If you have an opinion on the best recruiters and recruitment firms in the industry, we'd love you to share it with us by clicking on the link below. This is your opportunity to bring some transparency to an often maligned and sometimes shadowy industry. If there are recruiters doing good work, we'd love to know. 

We'll share your appreciation in our first Ideal Recruiter Report, due this summer! 

CLICK HERE TO ANSWER THE EFINANCIALCAREERS IDEAL RECRUITER SURVEY - IN EMEA & THE USA

CLICK HERE TO ANSWER THE EFINANCIALCAREERS IDEAL RECRUITER SURVEY - IN APAC

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

