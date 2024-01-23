Discover your dream Career
"Internal mobility at my bank is just an excuse for favoritism"

by Lucas Auger
9 hours ago
2 minute read
"Internal mobility at my bank is just an excuse for favoritism"

I have spent eight years working for a major British bank and now I have lost my job. I feel that I've been treated unfairly and that the internal mobility scheme was a kind of scam.

In the last year, I was working in a team where I had issues with my boss. When I was laid off, it was the result of these office politics. And when I applied internally for other roles, those politics seemed to remain an issue. 

Although I made a lot of internal applications, I received no responses and no feedback. And yet I saw other people from my team picked up elsewhere. 

It seemed to me that everything about the internal mobility scheme was based on favoritism. There are people in the bank who see themselves as king or queen-makers, and they love to recommend their favorite people for jobs in other teams. 

I also think it's far easier to move into another team if you're female. Because most businesses are short of women, when a woman moves it seems that she is far more likely to be accepted into a new team. It's very unfair; everything is engulfed in politics. 

Has anyone else experienced this? 

Lucas Auger is a pseudonym 

Photo by Christian Gunn on Unsplash

