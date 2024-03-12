Tech VPs at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley moving to hedge funds, HFT firms

If you're a bank vice president (VP) with an eye on a move to high-frequency-trading or hedge funds, now looks like a good time to do so. A number of major firms in both sectors are hiring VPs in 2024, and two of the most popular banks to hire from are Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

In New York, the hedge funds have been busy. Citadel hired Morgan Stanley VP Bert Millspaugh as a senior operations engineer after six and a half years at the bank. D.E. Shaw, meanwhile, hired Neha Nasi from Goldman Sachs as a technical product manager. She was in banking the same amount of time as Millspaugh, both joining in the same month, though Nasi spent a number of years in D.E. Shaw's Indian business. Logan Chalifour, a data scientist at Morgan Stanley, joined Millennium at the start of the year as a data orchestrator.

In Europe, it seems HFT firms, are hiring. Optiver, like Goldman Sachs is a big fan of FPGAs, and it recruited Goldman FPGA VP Eric Zhao last month, relocating him from Tokyo to Amsterdam. Hudson River Trading hired Anastasia Melnik another Goldman VP as a data engineer in London.

In New York, Charlie Bashford-Chucla spent the last nine and a half years in Morgan Stanley's equity derivatives pre-trade and pricing team, but was hired last month by the Chicago Trading Company.

