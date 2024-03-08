"If your resume shows you job hopping for higher pay, I will not hire you"

I meet a lot of people now who are frustrated with their pay in banking. After a challenged bonus year, many are looking around for higher compensation elsewhere. Be warned that in doing so, you are undermining your career in the long term.

If your bonus is down this year, you should not be surprised. Your manager should have prepared you for your number, and you should understand that it is either the result of your own performance or of the performance of the bank as a whole.

In both situations, this is something that can be changed over the next year.

The worst thing you can do, is to leave or to threaten to leave for a 5% pay increase somewhere else. As the manager of a team, I do not want a bunch of mercenaries who will hold me hostage. Equally, if I see that you're someone who job hops every few years, I will not hire you in the first place.

If you're jumping ship all the time, it tells me you're not loyal. If you're threatening to leave for money, it makes me want to screw you on the next bonus round and then to see you go. I don't want to have someone like you on my team. You are not the only person with your skill set.

The person I want to hire is loyal and cares. They care about the job and they care about the team. They're not just in it for the pay. I want my people to succeed and to feel fairly compensated, and I will fight for that. But if I see someone crying about pay every year and shopping around to get more elsewhere, I will avoid them. It cannot be heads you win and tails I lose. You cannot hold me hostage to your bonus disappointment. I will not play that game.

Michael Cook runs a trading desk at a US investment bank

