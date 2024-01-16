Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
JPMorgan hiring an AI scout to spy on startups in London

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan hiring an AI scout to spy on startups in London

Investment banks are not the only financial services firms interested in AI. Plenty of startups, including fintechs, are using AI in new and unusual ways and JPMorgan wants someone in London to keep an eye on them.

JPMorgan is looking for an 'AI Strategy Consultant'. The role will involve "monitor[ing] leading startups" to assess "the external landscape for Generative AI and Large Language Models." It's looking for someone from a "top management consultancy" but is also interested in venture capital and private equity alumni. 

The hire will work under chief data and analytics officer Teresa Heitsenrether, who Jeremy Barnum noted in the bank's Q4 earnings report is a recent addition to its operating committee. He said this was "an indication of the priority that we place on this... and all technology in the organization."

JPMorgan isn't the only bank taking inspiration from London fintechs in 2024. HSBC recently launched Zing, a money transfer app to compete with Revolut and Wise.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
