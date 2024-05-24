Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

A crypto hedge fund hiring Citadel Securities alums wants to double in size

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
3 minute read
A crypto hedge fund hiring Citadel Securities alums wants to double in size
Is the next big crypto hedge fund sprouting?

Kbit, a crypto hedge fund and high-frequency market maker, may be selling itself a bit short when it describes itself as a "growing" team. After hiring a few senior alums from established TradFi firms, the fund looks like it wants to more than double in size.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Kbit says it has "~12 employees"... and 17 open job listings. It's hiring quant, algorithmic trading, DevOps and trade operations engineers across the US, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. These are all full-time on-site positions, despite social media data suggesting the company doesn't even have any employees in Hong Kong or London yet.

Job listings suggest the company is working astoundingly light. Kbit has "basically no UIs, all development is back-end relating to our automated trading system." It describes its culture as "casual, scientific, and engineering focused" with "zero red tape." 

Kbit's team is stacked with hedge fund, HFT and crypto veterans. Its founder and CEO is Ed Tolson, formerly director of trading technology at Citadel. CTO/COO Marc Zeitouni spent three years at HFT firm Tower Research Capital's as its head of product for global trading systems, and was also CTO of crypto investment bank Galaxy Digital

Many people have used crypto in the past to skirt their garden-leave periods, and Tolson is no exception, only he's sticking around. He previously said on a podcast that he began Kbit as a "side project" while on Garden leave, in 2017. As bitcoin's price exploded, Kbit "exploded into a real business." This January, he announced it had over $100m in assets under management.

Now, in 2024, Tolson's bringing in some big names. Thomas Johnson, formerly a senior quant developer at Citadel Securities, joined last month as a principal research engineer. Back in February, Kbit also hired Sean Slotterback, formerly a PM and head of statistical arbitrage at Tower Research Capital.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring

The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring

Away from Citadel Securities and Jane Street, another prop trading firm

Away from Citadel Securities and Jane Street, another prop trading firm

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

"Jane Street is a bit communist in the way it pays traders"

"Jane Street is a bit communist in the way it pays traders"

Top Articles
What are bank research jobs – and what do research analysts do?

What are bank research jobs – and what do research analysts do?

A crypto hedge fund hiring Citadel Securities alums wants to double in size

A crypto hedge fund hiring Citadel Securities alums wants to double in size

A Goldman Sachs VP in Singapore died after being taken ill at work on Tuesday

A Goldman Sachs VP in Singapore died after being taken ill at work on Tuesday

Simon Sadler: The eccentric English hedge fund manager and complicated boss

Simon Sadler: The eccentric English hedge fund manager and complicated boss

Erratum

Erratum

Latest Jobs
FP Global
Corporate Services Administrator
FP Global
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Assistant Vice President - Global Issuer Services - Markets
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Officer, Nominee Services (12 months contract)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
AVP/Associate - Market Surveillance and Monitoring (Enforcement)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
UX/UI Designer - Associate - Application Engineering - IT - 12-month contract
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Assistant Vice President, Project Management
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong

Related articles

What is working in fintech like? A day in the life of a Bolt product director
Fintech

What is working in fintech like? A day in the life of a Bolt product director

24 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Revolut's first remote employee: Fintech 'liberated' me from legacy banks
Fintech

Revolut's first remote employee: Fintech 'liberated' me from legacy banks

22 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Revolut's 22-year-old software engineers may benefit most from $500m cash out
Fintech

Revolut's 22-year-old software engineers may benefit most from $500m cash out

21 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
An electronic trading MD left BNP Paribas in London for a fintech in Paris
Fintech

An electronic trading MD left BNP Paribas in London for a fintech in Paris

20 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.