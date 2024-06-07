Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

London fintech's ex-Deutsche Bank AI head made a 'Lovecraftian' new AI system

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
London fintech's ex-Deutsche Bank AI head made a 'Lovecraftian' new AI system

Egor Kraev, country manager for Switzerland and head of AI at payments fintech Wise, isn't keeping all his AI exploits in-house. He's recently announced himself as the founder of a new open-source AI framework, and taken some unique inspiration in its branding.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Kraev's new creation, Motleycrew.ai, is designed to combine and integrate AI agents into a workflow. Agents, if you're not aware, are essentially programs within LLMs which optimize them for specific tasks across various fields, either calling in relevant external data or sifting out irrelevant data within. Github data suggests work started on the project back in April. 

Motleycrew.ai's website is full Lovecraftian influence. Abundant eyeballs and tentacles represent knowledge and "the squishy reality we're trying to capture it in", respectively. 

Kraev's background contains considerably less cosmic horror. He worked in algorithmic trading, initially as a quant for four years at UBS, then moved to Deutsche Bank, eventually becoming global co-head of business architecture in markets electronic trading. That space already has companies looking to specialize their AI bots. Hedge fund Balyasny, for example, has developed 'BAM ChatGPT' for its staff, designed to "proactively push relevant information." 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Top banker hires 400 people in London and then leaves. The richest bankers in the poorhouse

Morning Coffee: Top banker hires 400 people in London and then leaves. The richest bankers in the poorhouse

Morning Coffee: Humble JPMorgan VP’s side hustle outclassed by Jamie Dimon. Another hedge fund guy opts for Barclays

Morning Coffee: Humble JPMorgan VP’s side hustle outclassed by Jamie Dimon. Another hedge fund guy opts for Barclays

Millennium's (alleged) $50m man joined London's top new hedge fund

Millennium's (alleged) $50m man joined London's top new hedge fund

Morning Coffee: Bank MDs said to squabble as they pursue $1.7m bonuses. Citi’s new tough guy has arrived

Morning Coffee: Bank MDs said to squabble as they pursue $1.7m bonuses. Citi’s new tough guy has arrived

Morning Coffee: 37 year-old former CFA Charterholder makes $6.8m being "savage". Goldman Sachs has been cutting in Europe

Morning Coffee: 37 year-old former CFA Charterholder makes $6.8m being "savage". Goldman Sachs has been cutting in Europe

Top Articles
What does a software engineer in electronic trading do? The life of a software engineer at Citadel Securities

What does a software engineer in electronic trading do? The life of a software engineer at Citadel Securities

London fintech's ex-Deutsche Bank AI head made a 'Lovecraftian' new AI system

London fintech's ex-Deutsche Bank AI head made a 'Lovecraftian' new AI system

Morning Coffee: Top banker hires 400 people in London and then leaves. The richest bankers in the poorhouse

Morning Coffee: Top banker hires 400 people in London and then leaves. The richest bankers in the poorhouse

Hedge fund Millennium hires an ex-Bloomberg quant to head AI research in FX

Hedge fund Millennium hires an ex-Bloomberg quant to head AI research in FX

Confusion as Nomura banker goes AWOL at Barcelona conference

Confusion as Nomura banker goes AWOL at Barcelona conference

Recommended Jobs
Laz Partners
Cross-Asset Quantitative Analyst
Laz Partners
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Vertus Partners
Python Quant Data Developer - Cutting-Edge Hedge Fund - £300k
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Goldman Sachs
Global Banking & Markets, Structuring: front office role interacting with Trading, Sales, and Quantitative Research, VP , London
Goldman Sachs
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quant Developer (Python)- Tech-Driven Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Developer- Hedge Fund trading team
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Barclays' global head of FIG banking says fintechs need 88% fewer coders thanks to AI
Fintech

Barclays' global head of FIG banking says fintechs need 88% fewer coders thanks to AI

5 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Who needs Tinder (and Bumble) when you work in fintech?
Fintech

Who needs Tinder (and Bumble) when you work in fintech?

3 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Finance, Shipping, AI, and Alternative Data: An Interview with the Founder of Thalesians Marine Ltd Oleksandr Bilokon
Fintech

Finance, Shipping, AI, and Alternative Data: An Interview with the Founder of Thalesians Marine Ltd Oleksandr Bilokon

4 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
London fintech Monzo hired over 700 employees and average salaries rose 15%
Fintech

London fintech Monzo hired over 700 employees and average salaries rose 15%

3 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.