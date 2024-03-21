Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

"My experience in prop trading: awkwardness, shaming & inappropriate flirting"

by Kim McGill
4 hours ago
2 minute read
"My experience in prop trading: awkwardness, shaming & inappropriate flirting"

A number of years ago I used to work for a proprietary trading firm. Overall, I had a negative experience.

I was not a trader, but I interacted with them on a daily basis. They were all very polite, interesting people. The firm had hired a lot of math PhDs, people with lots of education who weren't very outgoing. For many of the people there, English was not their first language which I think contributed to, what I perceived as, social awkwardness. 

I have nothing against the traders, my issue was with one of the directors. He was an old buddy of the founding partners, and his wife also worked there. He would frequently make inappropriate remarks to his wife in my presence, and there was nobody I could complain to about this, as she was really the only person there working in HR. There were implications of sexual acts, and innuendo. It didn't happen too often, and the wife was really embarassed when he did it; I get the sense that he was immature and oblivious, rather than malicious or anything like that.

There was also one woman there who was very two-faced. In one-on-one meetings she would ask me about my progress on certain projects and accept my answers, but in larger meetings she would ask me again and grill me on the answers. She would bully me, suggesting I hadn't done my job right when privately, she did not take issue with how things were going. 

This was a long time ago now, I've since gotten much more comfortable sticking up for myself and I haven't spoken to anyone at the firm in a long time. I still think about it though and wonder if this is normal for the sector?

Kim McGill is a pseudonym.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORKim McGill Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Goldman Sachs trader at hedge fund Millennium amasses circa $8m bonus within months

Goldman Sachs trader at hedge fund Millennium amasses circa $8m bonus within months

Morning Coffee: Barclays and Citi got bored waiting for bankers to get busy. Goldman Sachs needs to promote a particular kind of partner this year

Morning Coffee: Barclays and Citi got bored waiting for bankers to get busy. Goldman Sachs needs to promote a particular kind of partner this year

Morning Coffee – The $2bn fund with the best-treated junior analysts in the world. Goldman Sachs is going to have an awkward dinner party

Morning Coffee – The $2bn fund with the best-treated junior analysts in the world. Goldman Sachs is going to have an awkward dinner party

Barclays rehired a big hedge fund trader after some quite mediocre bonuses

Barclays rehired a big hedge fund trader after some quite mediocre bonuses

Top Articles
Citadel's Miami move: Ken Griffin explained the other reason it began

Citadel's Miami move: Ken Griffin explained the other reason it began

"My experience in prop trading: awkwardness, shaming & inappropriate flirting"

"My experience in prop trading: awkwardness, shaming & inappropriate flirting"

Top Coinbase guy leaves for newly minted Gen AI unicorn backed by NVIDIA

Top Coinbase guy leaves for newly minted Gen AI unicorn backed by NVIDIA

Barclays rehired a big hedge fund trader after some quite mediocre bonuses

Barclays rehired a big hedge fund trader after some quite mediocre bonuses

London banks are shortlisting diversity candidates, but some are tracked more than others

London banks are shortlisting diversity candidates, but some are tracked more than others

Recommended Jobs
Linear Partners
Investment Banking Associate / Vice President - Financial Sponsor Coverage (Tier 1 US Investment Bank)
Linear Partners
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Business Analyst - Rapidly Expanding Hedge Fund - Exceptional Comp + Flexible Working
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
M&A Infrastructure VP London
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Head of Technology (Portfolio Management)- Tech-Driven Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Analyst - Systematic Hedge Fund- Python | C# | SQL | Machine Learning
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Circle Square Talent
VP - Digital Infrastructure team - Leading tech M&A IB
Circle Square Talent
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Big Four firm's new AI partner: a "shy country kid" who aided NHS Covid policy
Tech

Big Four firm's new AI partner: a "shy country kid" who aided NHS Covid policy

20 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund Point72's "elite" team is paying Python quant interns $25k monthly
Tech

Hedge fund Point72's "elite" team is paying Python quant interns $25k monthly

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel tech hires worked on self-driving cars and at Goldman Sachs
Tech

Citadel tech hires worked on self-driving cars and at Goldman Sachs

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays engineers flaunt 35 hour weeks as others complain about hours and pay
Tech

Barclays engineers flaunt 35 hour weeks as others complain about hours and pay

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.