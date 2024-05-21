Discover your dream Career
Revolut's 22-year-old software engineers may benefit most from $500m cash out

by Alex McMurray
11 hours ago
It's a good moment to be a Revolut employee with stock-pay. The fintech titan is said to be preparing a secondary share sale to raise $500m and to allow some company employees to cash out their stock units. Not all Revolut employees are paid in stock, however, so who stands to benefit the most?

Using Levels.fyi data, we've broken down total compensation for Revolut's software engineers since 2021, both globally and in its London HQ, to see how much stock the average Revolut employee is given each year.

The results suggest that engineers with 0-3 years of experience, are the least likely to be earning stock-based compensation, but when they do, it can make up a significant portion of their pay packet. Globally, the youngest engineers earn an average of £66.6k ($84.7k) in total compensation (TC) per year. When these engineers earn stock, it averages £21.2k per year. Average stock pay is about 32% of average total compensation, but only a third of entry-level Revolut engineers received it.

Focusing specifically on London, the most senior engineers, predictably, have the most stock; the majority of engineers with 11 or more years of experience are paid in stock. In London, the average total compensation is £157k and stock pay averages £76.7k or 49% of their TC.

It's worth noting that stock pay is not uniform. One Revolut engineer earning £95k in TC working in back-end distributed systems claims to have received £31.6k in stock. A Revolut android engineer earning the same amount got just £1.2k in stock. 

Nonetheless, earning stock is a mark of a high-paid Revolut engineer. Just one of the fintech's 25 highest paid engineers on Levels.fyi claims to have been paid purely in cash, a London based engineer earning £140k. The highest earning Revolut engineer on the site was an android engineering lead, with a TC of £231k and stock pay of £102k. 

Loyalty to the company is also key to making the most of these stock payments, especially when there have been concerns over Revolut's low average tenure. Only one engineer on Levels said that they worked at the company for five or more years, so it's unlikely that many hyper-loyal employees will be making millions.

