Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The truth about Keith Gill and his CFA Charter

by Sarah Butcher
6 hours ago
2 minute read
The truth about Keith Gill and his CFA Charter

We have suggested on these pages that Keith Gill, AKA Roaring Kitty, had his CFA Charter withheld when CFA Institute realized that his Gamestop-related activities as Roaring Kitty were not congruent with his job at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

We were wrong. Keith Gill did not have his CFA Charter removed. He dumped it before CFA Institute had that pleasure. 

Gill's name does not on CFA Institute's list of sanctioned persons. He was, however, a CFA Charterholder between 2015 and at least 2021. 

So what happened? It seems that Gill opted out of the Charter by failing to pay his $299 a year membership fees. In this way, he escaped all sanctions. A spokesperson for CFA Institute tells us: "CFA Institute undertakes investigations and takes disciplinary actions against active members who may have violated our code of conduct and standards. Therefore, no action could be taken in this matter."

It seems that CFA Institute could still come after Gill if he, for example, started putting himself about as a Charterholder having failed to pay the fees. The list of people sanctioned by the Institute includes multiple perpetrators of this offense, alongside a portfolio who left the Series 7 exams to consult exam materials on his phone and who had his Charter permanently revoked as a result, irrespective of the $299 a year.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: MD banker accused of punching woman preaches good judgment to juniors. The extreme competitiveness of Goldman Sachs MDs

Morning Coffee: MD banker accused of punching woman preaches good judgment to juniors. The extreme competitiveness of Goldman Sachs MDs

Morning Coffee: Top banker hires 400 people in London and then leaves. The richest bankers in the poorhouse

Morning Coffee: Top banker hires 400 people in London and then leaves. The richest bankers in the poorhouse

Millennium's (alleged) $50m man joined London's top new hedge fund

Millennium's (alleged) $50m man joined London's top new hedge fund

Morning Coffee: Humble JPMorgan VP’s side hustle outclassed by Jamie Dimon. Another hedge fund guy opts for Barclays

Morning Coffee: Humble JPMorgan VP’s side hustle outclassed by Jamie Dimon. Another hedge fund guy opts for Barclays

"Multistrategy hedge funds are full of kids who know nothing about portfolio management"

"Multistrategy hedge funds are full of kids who know nothing about portfolio management"

Top Articles
The truth about Keith Gill and his CFA Charter

The truth about Keith Gill and his CFA Charter

French bankers: Paris banking jobs are immune to political risk - there's nowhere else

French bankers: Paris banking jobs are immune to political risk - there's nowhere else

Jane Street employees reveal which degrees matter when applying for quant jobs

Jane Street employees reveal which degrees matter when applying for quant jobs

A Standard Chartered tech executive in London has left for an asset manager

A Standard Chartered tech executive in London has left for an asset manager

French bank adds French MD in Hong Kong

French bank adds French MD in Hong Kong

Recommended Jobs
Deutsche Bank
Corporate and Private Bank Strat
Deutsche Bank
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Equity Derivs Intra-Day Risk Portfolio Analytics Strat
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Goldman Sachs
Quantitative Engineering - AWM - Vice President - London
Goldman Sachs
London, United Kingdom
Goldman Sachs
Global Banking & Markets, IB Strats, VP, London
Goldman Sachs
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Analyst, Associate, Hedge Fund, London
London, United Kingdom
Caxton Associates
Quantitative Analyst
Caxton Associates
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

French bankers: Paris banking jobs are immune to political risk - there's nowhere else
Financial

French bankers: Paris banking jobs are immune to political risk - there's nowhere else

10 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
French bank adds French MD in Hong Kong
Financial

French bank adds French MD in Hong Kong

10 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: MD banker accused of punching woman preaches good judgment to juniors. The extreme competitiveness of Goldman Sachs MDs
Financial

Morning Coffee: MD banker accused of punching woman preaches good judgment to juniors. The extreme competitiveness of Goldman Sachs MDs

10 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse's head of global equities finally left in Hong Kong as colleague goes crypto
Financial

Credit Suisse's head of global equities finally left in Hong Kong as colleague goes crypto

9 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.