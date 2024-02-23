Banks still have a problem with female traders, apparently

Sales & trading jobs are some of the most in-demand in finance.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

They are also some of the most gender segregated, when you pull out the microscope. Although banks are pushing to hire more women from campus level upwards, there are still questions about how far that commitment remains towards the top.

Data from Eton Clarke, a London-based executive search firm in the financial services sector, might provide some context to how that works in sales & trading.

Of the 100 sales & trading professionals that Eton Clarke analyzed moving company in the last quarter of 2023, just 18 were women. That breakdown is even more extreme when isolating “sales” and “trading” professionals from each other – 25% of sales professionals who moved jobs were women, whilst just 10% of traders who moved were women.

Women being pushed into the “sales” in “sales & trading” is far from being new. Nurhayati Mohd Noor, a senior trader at Freepoint Commodities, wrote back in 2018 (for the FT) that most people who she asked for advice tried to steer her from trading to sales. That’s because most people looking for traders tend to look for a list of character traits, including aggression, risk-taking, and an analytical/logical worldview – what are typically seen as male traits.

That being said, there are plenty of high-level women plying their trade as traders. Aside from Noor, there’s Barclays’ head of systematic market making, Asita Anche, or SocGen’s Rekha Nair, head of foreign exchange and emerging markets US financial institutions sales.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)