Workaholic ex-Apollo boss is doing some heavy hiring for his new platform

If you're looking for a new buy-side job in New York City, then 26North, the alternative asset management firm launched by Apollo co-founder Josh Harris in 2022, seems to be hiring.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

In the past month, the fund has added at least four new managing directors, plus multiple investment professionals. Most of the MDs were on the buy-side already, but Harris's new firm is not averse to hiring juniors from investment banks.

26North's new MDs include: Joe Kucevich, who joins after three years at Blackstone and six years at Goldman Sachs; Josh Rosen, who joins from Oak Hill Advisors; Daniel Winston, who joined in March from Waterfall Asset Management; who also joined from Waterfall as head of asset backed finance.

At least six more junior investment professionals have also joined 26North in the past few months, including from banks like Morgan Stanley.

Harris announced his intention of leaving Apollo in May 2021. During his three decade tenure there he developed a reputation for hard work and heavy demands. The Wall Street Journal reported, for example, that Harris was known for hammering young analysts about their financial models' during meetings, for being first in the office and the last to leave and for saying things like, “Some people play golf. Some people play tennis. I work.”

Since he left, Apollo is alleged to have become a marginally more mellow place to be.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form , or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)