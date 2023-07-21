Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

by Zeno Toulon
21 July 2023
2 minute read
Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

The last time we checked in with Blackstone’s graduate program, it accepted around 0.67% of applicants. Somehow, this absurdly competitive program has become… More absurdly competitive.

Speaking to analysts on the Q2 investor call, CEO Steve Schwarzman gave some numbers for the scale of the private equity firm’s desirability.

There were an astronomical 62,000 unique applicants for positions at Blackstone this year. If that doesn’t stack up, in your opinion, to the 350,000 or so applying to Goldman, then bear in mind that Goldman has around 3,000 open graduate positions - giving it an acceptance rate of 1.27%.

Blackstone has 169.

That’s an entry rate of 0.27% - or 1 in 400 or so people. Harvard, in comparison, has an acceptance rate of around 4%. The Navy Seals have a 6% acceptance rate. 0.27% of women in the United States are named “Beverely”. How many people in real life have you met called Beverely? Yeah, exactly.

Schwarzman admitted that he doubts he “would be able to be hired today,” although he also said that that wasn’t necessarily a good thing – whilst also noting the firm’s “commitment to meritocracy,” and that “many of the best people in the world want to work” at the firm.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
DSJ Global
PE Associate 2024
DSJ Global
Chicago, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Intraday Futures Quant PM
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Top Articles
Stripe hires music producer for role paying $700k+ on average

Stripe hires music producer for role paying $700k+ on average

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley wants to find the next ChatGPT for bankers. A brand new back door career route into investment banking

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley wants to find the next ChatGPT for bankers. A brand new back door career route into investment banking

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley wants to find the next ChatGPT for bankers. A brand new back door career route into investment banking
Financial

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley wants to find the next ChatGPT for bankers. A brand new back door career route into investment banking

24 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers
Financial

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs
Financial

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank elaborates on its banker hiring spree. 28 year-old finance millionaires contemplated nuclear bunker
Financial

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank elaborates on its banker hiring spree. 28 year-old finance millionaires contemplated nuclear bunker

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.