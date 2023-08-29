Discover your dream Career
1
Fintech

Stripe hires ex-NASA Google director

by Alex McMurray
29 August 2023
2 minute read
Stripe hires ex-NASA Google director

Payments giant Stripe has shown a penchant for hiring from FAANG in recent months, and one of its most senior recent additions is no exception. Joining Stripe from Google is Tim Curry (not the actor), who has taken up the position of Americas head for the fintech's paid support team.

At Google, Curry was director of operations and support for Stadia, Google's cloud gaming platform. The streaming service, which launched in 2019, was discontinued this January due to a lack of traction in the industry.

The bulk of Curry's career, over 13 years, was spent at his previous employer, digital recording company TiVo, where he held a number of positions in an operational capacity. Interestingly, his early career was in aeronautical engineering, joining NASA's Langley Research Center as a graduate then becoming a senior aerodynamics engineer at Lockheed Martin.

The paid support team, which is focused on Stripe's premier clients like Nord Security, has a history of hiring its top people from Google. The global head of paid support, Eimear Hennessy, spent over a decade at Google and was most recently head of UK retail, while head of enterprise support Pawel Zak spent eight and a half years there and was a strategy and operations lead.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
  • Re
    Red
    30 August 2023

    why? do they plan to go to space and operate from there? Maybe they are taking remote work to a new level

