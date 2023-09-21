Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The comings and goings of Goldman Sachs’ risk team

by Zeno Toulon
21 September 2023
2 minute read
The comings and goings of Goldman Sachs’ risk team

Risk management might not be quite as cool as investment banking, trading, or “drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and allegedly snorting cocaine,” at a party (too risky), but that doesn’t mean nothing happens whatsoever. For one, people are coming and going – from Goldman Sachs, no less.

The biggest name we’ve found leaving Goldman is Lei Chen, the bank’s head of fraud management, in New York. Chen was with Goldman for five years, having joined from American Express, where she spent over two decades across a variety of roles including head of risk management for enterprise growth. She left GS to advise fintech startups on “product solutions, roadmaps and growth strategies”.

Arjun Singh, Samuel Thrower, and Jennifer Read are joining the bank as technology, finance, and operational risk Executive Directors (EDs) in London respectively.

Singh is joining from Hargreaves Lansdown, the British financial services fund. He was head of technology and cyber risk for Direct Line Group, the insurance company, before that.

Thrower was a director in Credit Suisse’s corporate treasury for nearly a decade before leaving for Goldman. His joining is a bit of a homecoming, having been with the firm for five years before leaving for Credit Suisse.

Finally, Read joined Goldman (after a period of family time off) from TrueLayer, the London-based fintech, where she was operational risk lead. She was head of operational risk at Allicia Bank, the SME-focused new-ish digibank, before that.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Director – Structured Financing & Private Debt
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Madison Pearl
Head of Credit Analysis – Financial Services
Madison Pearl
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Top Articles
Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"

25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"

Related articles

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare
Financial

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts
Financial

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"
Financial

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Balyasny still looks like one of London's top paying hedge funds
Financial

Balyasny still looks like one of London's top paying hedge funds

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.