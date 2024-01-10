Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Rothschild is cutting bankers in the US

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
2 minute read
Rothschild is cutting bankers in the US

If you work for Rothschild & Co, the expectation is that your job will generally be more secure than if you work for one of the big US banks with a reputation for hiring and firing. Last year, however, Rothschild made some cuts to its junior ranks in July. This year, sources say cuts there are likely to be more dramatic, particularly in the US, where we understand they have already begun.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Rothschild declined to comment for this article, but we understand that the bank is trimming US headcount this month and that although cuts often happen in January, this year's cuts are likely to be slightly larger than usual. They may not be large compared to cuts at other banks, but more may follow - it's understood that Rothschild's US business is cutting costs in 2023 after missing targets last year.

Rothschild didn't comment on the extent of the revenue miss, but data from Dealogic indicates that fees earned by Rothschild in the US market fell 38% in 2023 versus 2022.

It's understood that the current cuts at Rothschild in America unusually include directors and managing directors, a greater proportion of whom are being cut than juniors. Last year's London cuts seemed to affect individuals up to the rank of associate director. 

The Rothschild family took the bank private last September. In its last half year financial report for 2023, the bank said net profit had nearly halved. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Wellesley Associates Limited
Payment - Business Analyst / Technical Analyst - 55K
Wellesley Associates Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Senior Systems Engineer - Associate - Infrastructure & Operation - IT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Associate - Cash Equities - Equities
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Assistant Vice President - Cash Trading Operations
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Assistant Vice President - Trading Development (Platforms & Analytics)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Assistant Vice President - Trading Development (Market Structure including Stock Connect)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Hedge funds are hiring Goldman Sachs' rates traders before bonuses

Hedge funds are hiring Goldman Sachs' rates traders before bonuses

Rothschild is cutting bankers in the US

Rothschild is cutting bankers in the US

Hedge fund Capula more than tripled its profit, nearly doubled its pay

Hedge fund Capula more than tripled its profit, nearly doubled its pay

The Goldman Sachs people who aren’t waiting for bonuses

The Goldman Sachs people who aren’t waiting for bonuses

How to get a job at Jane Street

How to get a job at Jane Street

Related articles

The Goldman Sachs people who aren’t waiting for bonuses
Financial

The Goldman Sachs people who aren’t waiting for bonuses

10 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The new threat to bonuses on the trading floor: big losses in December
Financial

The new threat to bonuses on the trading floor: big losses in December

10 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: BlackRock’s job cutting rationale is the new normal for 2024. Backstory of banks’ least favourite person
Financial

Morning Coffee: BlackRock’s job cutting rationale is the new normal for 2024. Backstory of banks’ least favourite person

10 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"My wife's urge to leave her banking job is being thwarted by the bank"
Financial

"My wife's urge to leave her banking job is being thwarted by the bank"

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.