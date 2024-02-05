Monzo alum leaving London to found an AI fintech

Revolut might be known more than most other fintechs for its alumni to spin off into their own startups, but rival digibank Monzo has its share too. The most recent example is Zain Hussain who, after four years as a Monzo fraud investigator in London, is starting his own firm... in San Francisco.

Hussain is launching Trident AI, a startup combating financial fraud, with co-founder and CTO David Mlčoch. He told eFinancialCareers the reason for the move, which was supported by incubator Entrepreneur First, was to "help us raise from US investors", and "access the best talent (especially in AI)" to accelerate development.

Following a seed funding round, Hussain says Trident will begin hiring from around April. It will "likely [be] hiring engineers, ex-PMs, and maybe creating a new category of jobs for ex-fraud investigators to train our AI models" The latter role may be further down the line however as they are "still ironing out the details" of it.

Leaving a London digibank to work on AI in Silicon Valley may be a growing trend. Monzo's ex-CEO Tom Blomfeld made his move to California permanent last April to work on AI with another startup incubator, Y Combinator.

