Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Stripe's new engineer left hedge fund Balyasny (and London) to join

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
Stripe's new engineer left hedge fund Balyasny (and London) to join

Payments giant Stripe has been able to attract engineers from banks, fintech and tech firms, but hedge fund technologists have seemed harder to come by. One of its first big hires of the year, however, comes from one of the major multi-strategy hedge funds.

Bogdan Cozmaciuc joins Stripe as from Balyasny, where he was most recently a staff software engineer. While at the hedge fund, he not only designed trading applications, but also worked on "a state-of-the-art NLP platform, which aims to extract alpha from various text based datasets."

Hedge funds have very few competitors when it comes to pay but, in the fintech space, Stripe is one of them. On average, Stripe paid its software engineers $370k in 2023. Compared to Balyasny in London, however, this may be paltry. It was the second-highest paying hedge fund in London in 2022, as staff earned £1m ($1.2m) on average. That includes portfolio managers as well as software engineers, however. 

Cozamciuc joined Balyasny two years ago from another hedge fund, Man Group, where he worked for six years. He initially joined as a quant developer but transitioned to an engineering role after four years.

His early career was spent at investment bank Morgan Stanley. He joined as a graduate technology analyst after interning there, and transitioned into algorithmic trading after just four months working there.

Although Cozmaciuc spent all of his career thus far in London, the new role sees him move to Bucharest, Romania, where Stripe has an office and his previous employers do not.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Production Software Engineer - London- World-Leading Prop Trading Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Michael Page
Quant Risk Analyst
Michael Page
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Developer Tools Engineer- World-Leading Prop Trading Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Junior bankers are getting fussy about the private equity funds they'll join

Junior bankers are getting fussy about the private equity funds they'll join

Stripe's new engineer left hedge fund Balyasny (and London) to join

Stripe's new engineer left hedge fund Balyasny (and London) to join

Jim Esposito: Why David Solomon's funny former friend is leaving Goldman Sachs

Jim Esposito: Why David Solomon's funny former friend is leaving Goldman Sachs

"I stopped coding to manage developers in a bank and now I can't find a job"

"I stopped coding to manage developers in a bank and now I can't find a job"

Bank of America cut these two banking MDs in London

Bank of America cut these two banking MDs in London

Related articles

Hedge fund hires who joined $12bn fintech given one hour to leave
Fintech

Hedge fund hires who joined $12bn fintech given one hour to leave

25 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Citadel and Millennium PM who left to trade for Coinbase resigns
Fintech

Ex-Citadel and Millennium PM who left to trade for Coinbase resigns

22 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now
Fintech

You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Revolut is buffing its finance team with ex-Citi MDs and AmEx VPs
Fintech

Revolut is buffing its finance team with ex-Citi MDs and AmEx VPs

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.