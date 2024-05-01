Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Citi may be cutting jobs, but it's also said several times that it continues to invest in compliance and controls. This continued investment has not prevented it from cutting one of its most senior compliance people in Europe. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Dominic Hirons, Citi's EMEA chief compliance officer, left the bank after five years in March. It's understood that he disappeared as part of Citi's program of stripping out layers of management.

Citi didn't immediately comment on Hirons' exit. Speaking at the time of Citi's first quarter results announcement, CEO Jane Fraser said the bank has more than halved its 400+ committees and now operates within eight management layers, thereby improving the speed of decision-making. However, Citi continues to invest in "automating manual controls and processes" and "intensifying processes" around data remediation and regulatory reporting, Fraser added. 

Citi has invested heavily in compliance and controls after being hit with a $400m fine and ordered to correct “longstanding deficiencies” in its risk and control systems in late 2020. 

It's not clear who is replacing Hirons or what his current intentions are. Prior to Citi, he spent nearly 11 years at Morgan Stanley, so he may be enjoying the rest. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's new MDs are a big issue in London. Barclays' Asia hires are working well

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's new MDs are a big issue in London. Barclays' Asia hires are working well

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Top Articles
Carlyle's compensation change worked very well for its private equity professionals

Carlyle's compensation change worked very well for its private equity professionals

What is the front office, middle office, and back office of a bank?

What is the front office, middle office, and back office of a bank?

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

Recommended Jobs
LMA
Chief Financial Officer
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Venture search
Head of Trading
Venture search
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Madison Pearl
Chief Treasury Officer (Group Treasurer)
Madison Pearl
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Hunter Bond
Technical Business Analyst - Leading Trading Firm
Hunter Bond
London, United Kingdom
US / Global Equity Portfolio Manager
London, United Kingdom
Ashford Benjamin Ltd
Equities Compliance - Global Investment Banks
Ashford Benjamin Ltd
Hong Kong

Related articles

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making
Financial

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

1 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best
Financial

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

1 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years
Financial

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

30 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's new MDs are a big issue in London. Barclays' Asia hires are working well
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's new MDs are a big issue in London. Barclays' Asia hires are working well

30 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.