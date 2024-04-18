Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are making senior changes to their AI teams

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are making senior changes to their AI teams

As the AI talent market continues to heat up, senior employees become easier to hire... but also easier to lose. Goldman Sachs has just brought in a senior AI engineer with hedge fund experience, while JPMorgan has lost one of its most senior AI figures.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

JPMorgan's global head of engineering, architecture and data for applied AI, Cristian Adamo, announced this week he was leaving to co-found Patagon AI, an autonomous sales platform operating through Whatsapp. Adamo was one of the earliest engineers to make the jump from crypto to AI; he was an engineer for blockchain marketplace Wibson before joining JPMorgan as an engineering manager in applied AI in 2018. His promotion to global head came in 2021 when the bank began building an AI team in Argentina, where he had spent his entire career to that point.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, recently hired New York based Andrei Arsene Simion as an AI engineer working on semantic search functions in natural language processing. Simion, a PhD computer scientist, joined from Walmart, where he was an applied machine learning scientist, but has also spent much of his career in financial services, interning at HFT firms Tower Research and Jump Trading, then working full time at hedge funds Bridgewater Associates and Teza Technologies.

It's not just the US banks making changes to their AI teams; BNP Paribas just hired Su Yang in Paris as the head of AI for its transaction banking division. He joins from the public sector, having most recently been chief data officer for the DGFiP.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Top Articles
Controversial Citi equities MD said to emerge in new credit role

Controversial Citi equities MD said to emerge in new credit role

Why do banks insist on using C++ when Rust is twice as efficient?

Why do banks insist on using C++ when Rust is twice as efficient?

Jane Street expanding fast as the average employee makes nearly $3m in profit

Jane Street expanding fast as the average employee makes nearly $3m in profit

Peel Hunt MD retires to his private estate as redundancy fears strike the London office

Peel Hunt MD retires to his private estate as redundancy fears strike the London office

Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan

Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan

Recommended Jobs
Eka Finance
Cross Asset Prop Trading Firm Hiring Quant Researcher/ Hong Kong
Eka Finance
Hong Kong
Oxford Knight
Head of Technology (Portfolio Management)- Tech-Driven Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Deutsche Bank
Analyst- Trader
Deutsche Bank
Hong Kong
Man Group plc
AHL Quant Developer
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Westbury Partners
Software Developer (C++/Rust) – Crypto Trading Systems – 100% Remote
Westbury Partners
Sydney, Australia
US / Global Equity Portfolio Manager
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Why do banks insist on using C++ when Rust is twice as efficient?
Tech

Why do banks insist on using C++ when Rust is twice as efficient?

18 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jane Street expanding fast as the average employee makes nearly $3m in profit
Tech

Jane Street expanding fast as the average employee makes nearly $3m in profit

18 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
CTO of the nicest hedge fund takes an executive role at Schonfeld
Tech

CTO of the nicest hedge fund takes an executive role at Schonfeld

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs' CIO confirms that English is a new top coding language
Tech

Goldman Sachs' CIO confirms that English is a new top coding language

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.