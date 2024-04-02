Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs' head of macro US credit and leveraged finance trading just resigned

by Sarah Butcher
13 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs' head of macro US credit and leveraged finance trading just resigned

Partners at Goldman Sachs don't always last long, but Kaushik Murali seems to have lasted a shorter time than most. Despite only having been promoted in 2020, sources say he's just resigned. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment on his exit. Murali is understood to have been the firm's head of macro US credit and leveraged finance trading, based out of New York. His FINRA profile shows him working at the firm for 19 years after joining in 2004.

Murali's destination is not known. It's entirely possible that he's joining a hedge fund. 

He's the latest in a long line of partners to leave the firm in recent years. Business Insider reported in December that 215 partners have left the firm since 2019. This year's other exits include Gonzalo Garcia, a partner since 2008 who left in March after he wasn't given a seat on Goldman's investment banking operating committee. 

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has described the partner departures as dynamic comings and goings of the Goldman talent pool. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
UBS's co-head of global rates trading went to the friendliest hedge fund

UBS's co-head of global rates trading went to the friendliest hedge fund

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Citi equities insiders on the real problem: London management; poor promotions

Citi equities insiders on the real problem: London management; poor promotions

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Top Articles
The highest paying jobs in banking and financial services

The highest paying jobs in banking and financial services

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Goldman Sachs' head of macro US credit and leveraged finance trading just resigned

Goldman Sachs' head of macro US credit and leveraged finance trading just resigned

Citi equities insiders on the real problem: London management; poor promotions

Citi equities insiders on the real problem: London management; poor promotions

Is CFA Level 1 worth it when you're a student?

Is CFA Level 1 worth it when you're a student?

Recommended Jobs
Principle Partners
Multi-Asset Investment Analyst (Family Office)
Principle Partners
Singapore
DTG Capital Markets
Proprietary Trader (US, remote)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Sr Discretionary Researcher / Trader (Event & Flow Strategies), Hedge Fund
Hermeneutic Investments
Singapore
Deutsche Bank
Trader - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Citi
G10 FX Options Trader (Hybrid) at Citi
Citi
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
STIR FX trader
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Citi equities insiders on the real problem: London management; poor promotions
Financial

Citi equities insiders on the real problem: London management; poor promotions

2 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The biggest multistrategy hedge funds now employ nearly 16,000 people
Financial

The biggest multistrategy hedge funds now employ nearly 16,000 people

2 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS's co-head of global rates trading went to the friendliest hedge fund
Financial

UBS's co-head of global rates trading went to the friendliest hedge fund

2 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees
Financial

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

2 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.