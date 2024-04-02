Goldman Sachs' head of macro US credit and leveraged finance trading just resigned

Partners at Goldman Sachs don't always last long, but Kaushik Murali seems to have lasted a shorter time than most. Despite only having been promoted in 2020, sources say he's just resigned.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment on his exit. Murali is understood to have been the firm's head of macro US credit and leveraged finance trading, based out of New York. His FINRA profile shows him working at the firm for 19 years after joining in 2004.

Murali's destination is not known. It's entirely possible that he's joining a hedge fund.

He's the latest in a long line of partners to leave the firm in recent years. Business Insider reported in December that 215 partners have left the firm since 2019. This year's other exits include Gonzalo Garcia, a partner since 2008 who left in March after he wasn't given a seat on Goldman's investment banking operating committee.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has described the partner departures as dynamic comings and goings of the Goldman talent pool.

