Goldman Sachs internship applications are opening Friday, but only here 🚨

Goldman Sachs is opening 2025 summer analyst programs for select divisions this Friday – but only in the Americas.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

No, this is not a drill – lace up those boots. According to a campus recruiter for the firm, Jorge Pimentel, the following divisions will be opening to applicants:

- Asset Management

- FICC & Equities (Sales and Trading)

- Investment Banking

- Firmwide Strategy and Investor Relations

- Global Investment Research

- Wealth Management

Bear in mind that 2025 summer internships are open to those expecting to graduate between December 2025 and June 2026.

If you want to get into Goldman, you should have started preparing a while ago. The bank has 300 applicants per open position it advertises across the firm, and last time numbers were available, it had a slightly more generous acceptance rate of 1.27% for summer interns. There are easier places to get into – including Harvard and the Navy SEALs.

Sign up to our student newsletter here 🎓

Luckily, we know a thing or two about getting into Goldman – from our comprehensive guide to the advice of Will McTighe, a former Goldman investment banking analyst turned private equity associate turned crypto bro.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)