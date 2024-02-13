Discover your dream Career
Financial

JPMorgan people sleep the most. UBS people would like to sleep a lot more

by Zeno Toulon
10 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan people sleep the most. UBS people would like to sleep a lot more

Banking is famous for a few things - pay, prestige and hard work. Jobs in the industry can expert a heavy toll. The 1,000 responses to our recent lifestyle survey indicate how heavy that can be.

Bankers, generally speaking, are not sleeping well. Across all respondents to our survey, people working in finance got an average of 6.72 hours of sleep a night. That’s not enough - Dr. Eric J. Olson, writing for Mayo Clinic, said that adults getting less than seven hours of sleep a night is “linked with poor health, including weight gain, having a body mass index of 30 or higher, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and depression.”

This applies globally. Canadian and European bankers slept slightly more than, for example, Singaporean bankers. However, none of the major jurisdictions we analyzed saw bankers sleeping more than seven hours on average. Breaking down by bank yielded similar results – except at JPMorgan. JPMorgan’s bankers told us they slept a whopping 7.2 hours a night, on average, more than those at any of their major rivals.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Unsurprisingly, all the financial services professionals who responded to our survey wished they slept more. Whilst most wanted to sleep around eight hours, it was Deutsche Bank’s people (who slept the least, on average, from banks we polled) who said they’d be happy with the least sleep. They were the only respondents, aside from JPMorgan’s (the best-rested) who wanted, or were content with, less than eight hours a night.

UBS’ bankers, however, were by far the most demanding with their sleep desires, wanting to sleep an average of nearly nine hours.  This made them particularly dissatisfied with the six and half hours’ sleep they typically enjoyed on an average night.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
