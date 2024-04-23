JPMorgan is hiring fintech and Goldman Sachs alums for its UX team in London

UI and UX designers and researchers have seen their stock rise in recent years, and London looks like a key source of talent. JPMorgan has been buffing its UX division in the capital, hiring alumni of both fintechs and rival banks.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Ross Breadmore has joined JPMorgan this week as an executive director (ED) in user experience. Most recently, he was chief product officer of 4G Capital, an African B2B digibank. He has also had product roles at Lloyds Bank and fintech unicorn Thought Machine.

He's the second executive director addition this year; JPMorgan hired Lorisa Dubuc, working on user research for developer experience, back in February. She previously spent five years at Goldman Sachs and was its global head of user research.

The bank has also been hiring at VP level, bringing in PhD UX researcher Lulu Yin this month. She joined from the fintech With. Intelligence, which provides data and analytics services to asset managers.

JPMorgan is still hiring for UX people in the UK. There are four open roles including an associate and VP in London, and a UX Design Lead in its Bournemouth office.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form , or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Med Badr Chemmaoui on Unsplash