JPMorgan's new London leaders are possibly more popular than its old ones

Filippo Gori, JPMorgan's new chief executive for EMEA, is slowly stamping his authority on the business after his predecessor, Vis Raghavan, sailed away to a big job at Citi in February.

Financial News reported yesterday that Gori promoted two insiders: Conor Hillery and Matthieu Wiltz as deputy chief executives for EMEA.

JPMorgan's European employees say that like Gori himself, Hillery and Wiltz are well-liked, which may make them more popular than Raghavan, whom some at JPMorgan accuse of being a hard task master with a tendency towards favoritism.

Both Hillery and Wiltz have been at JPMorgan for over a decade. Hillery, who is Irish, has a strong banking pedigree. He's the son of politician and Citi banker Brian Hillery and the daughter of Miriam Davy, whose father founded Ireland's Davy's stockbrokers. A FIG banker by trade, Hillery joined JPMorgan in 2010 when it bought Cazenove. Senior JPMorgan bankers tell us he's "very well respected" and "very fair."

Wiltz is less well known to JPMorgan's London investment bankers and is a markets man. A credit salesman, he's worked for JPMorgan since 2000 and spent most of his career in Paris before moving to London after Brexit. Wiltz runs JPMorgan's European markets business, and his promotion looks like a vote of confidence in the Paris office, which now employs around 700 people.

JPMorgan's other post-Raghavan promotions include Kevin Foley, the US-based head of debt capital markets, who was elevated to run equity capital markets (ECM) too after ECM head Achintya Mangla left, seemingly to join Raghavan at Citi.

There were suggestions last month that multiple senior people were resigning from JPMorgan's London ECM team. However, all are understood to be still employed by the bank for the moment.

