Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Morgan Stanley MD: MTV told me I would end up working there instead

by Alex McMurray
19 minutes ago
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley MD: MTV told me I would end up working there instead

Morgan Stanley technology managing director Jeanette Gamble has a parallel existence. In a different universe, she didn't join Morgan Stanley as a graduate, but went to work for MTV. She might still end up there. 

In a recent podcast for her alma mater, the University of Salford, Gamble said she had two major graduate job interviews: Morgan Stanley and MTV.

We've written before how "intense" interview was for Morgan Stanley, but at MTV Gamble said "everybody was dressed in jeans and a t-shirt." They even played Twister as part of the interview.

Both companies liked her. She had her final interview with an MTV tech head first. When she revealed she had an offer from Morgan Stanley, the interviewer "just shut his book" and said, "you're going to pick Morgan Stanley." He told her "in 10 years, you’re going to work pretty hard, you’re going to be pretty exhausted, and then you’re going to come to work for MTV."

So far this has not come to pass. And Gamble says being an MD is less exhausting than you'd think. While she says she faced a lot of scrutiny as a VP, she says her promotion meant "all that noise just went away, and I could do the things I wanted to do." For example, she says, "the amazing thing about Morgan Stanley is that you can just grab a laptop and say you’re working from somewhere else." Good luck trying that as an analyst...

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.).

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Deutsche Bank
IB - Credit Analyst - Associate/VP/Director
Deutsche Bank
Hong Kong
Deutsche Bank
Investment Bank - Corporate Finance Director - Managing Director
Deutsche Bank
Hong Kong
Deutsche Bank
Job Posting Title IB - Originator - Sector/Country Coverage or M&A - Director & Below
Deutsche Bank
Hong Kong
Deutsche Bank
Client Implementation Manager
Deutsche Bank
Hong Kong
TEKsystems Hong Kong
C++ Software Engineer (Exchange Connectivity) – Top Tier Investment Bank
TEKsystems Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Hays
Securities - PWM Sales (Base + Commission)
Hays
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Morgan Stanley MD: MTV told me I would end up working there instead

Morgan Stanley MD: MTV told me I would end up working there instead

The fintech boss who received 20,000 applications for five jobs: "It's sad"

The fintech boss who received 20,000 applications for five jobs: "It's sad"

How to get ahead as a graduate at hedge fund Point72

How to get ahead as a graduate at hedge fund Point72

"Spoiled Big Tech engineers are going to struggle to find a job in finance"

"Spoiled Big Tech engineers are going to struggle to find a job in finance"

Bloomberg engineer: "I feel more productive in OCaml" than Haskell

Bloomberg engineer: "I feel more productive in OCaml" than Haskell

Related articles

"Spoiled Big Tech engineers are going to struggle to find a job in finance"
Tech

"Spoiled Big Tech engineers are going to struggle to find a job in finance"

30 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bloomberg engineer: "I feel more productive in OCaml" than Haskell
Tech

Bloomberg engineer: "I feel more productive in OCaml" than Haskell

30 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"I stopped coding to manage developers in a bank and now I can't find a job"
Tech

"I stopped coding to manage developers in a bank and now I can't find a job"

29 Jan 2024
comment icon
9
like icon
3
Point72's new London office is big on quant hiring
Tech

Point72's new London office is big on quant hiring

29 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.