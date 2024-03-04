Stripe's most loyal engineer was paid $1.4m last year. Who?

Stripe staff just became a whole lot richer due to the fintech's stock buyback scheme, and one engineer is sure to make eye-watering amounts. On levels.fyi, one employee logged their compensation back in November; they made $985k in stock in their sixth year at the company alone, with a total compensation package of $1.38m.

So who is this mystery engineer? Their submission says they work in data engineering, are based in San Francisco and have 15 years of experience. There are a number of engineers in the area who've been at the fintech for six years.

One candidate has spent six years at Stripe, working on extract transfer load (ETL) engineering. They had 15 years of experience prior to joining Stripe, working on low level infrastructure and data engineering for a FAANG company.

Another potential candidate works on the fintech's "streaming platform". He graduated in 2009, so his years in-industry are similar, and spent much of his early career working in high-frequency trading, so would be accustomed to the high salaries of that sector.

The engineer on $1.4m may not even be the highest earning engineer in the company. In 2022, an engineering manager in API development at Stripe reported a total compensation of $1.43m in only their first year at the company. However, since they're a comparatively new joiner (and we don't know if they're still even working there), Stripe's recent stock buyback scheme will have benefitted the data developer much, much more.

Stripe declined to comment.

