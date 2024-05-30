Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Remote fintech jobs can still pay over $200k... for now

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
3 minute read
Remote fintech jobs can still pay over $200k... for now

Are the days of elite-high paying remote jobs in finance over? Not yet, but there are troubling signs. High-paying remote jobs are down 60% according to a study from remote jobs site Ladders, but how has that affected fintech?

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Banks and hedge funds have always prioritized the office, but fintech has historically been the exception. Many of the largest and highest paying firms are remote-first, and others have a high percentage of roles available for remote workers. We've gone through the top 21 on our list of highest paying fintechs, breaking down how many roles are advertised as open to remote workers.

Remote-first software engineers will be happy to know that the two highest paying fintechs for engineers are still remote first. But while Plaid and OpenSea may pay well, but there are only 41 current open jobs between them, so getting in won't be easy.

When we looked at these figures in August of last year, just under 50% of jobs at Stripe were available remotely. Now, as jobs skyrocket, that number has dropped almost 10 percentage points. At Monzo, the top paying fintech in the UK, the ratio of remote jobs has fallen by over 20 percentage points. Coinbase is hiring lots more people, but, staggeringly, its remote job ratio is down by 50 percentage points.

Fintechs offering next to no work from home options include in-office advocates Robinhood, and equity management infrastructure platform Carta. Carta has been adamant about its in-office stance since bringing staff back from covid, while Robinhood has been accelerating its in-office push over the past few years. Robinhood staff generate a seriously high amount of revenue per employee, so perhaps it can afford to pay for office space.

Beyond employee satisfaction, there are other reasons why employers might opt for remote working. For example, pay transparency laws in New York and San Francisco (where many of these fintechs are based) don't necessarily apply to remote jobs, meaning employers can omit them and potentially offer lower pay.  Many, like Stripe and ServiceTitan, publish salary information anyway.

Ultimately, the value of a role, good or bad, comes down to more than whether it's remote. Glassdoor reviews for Robinhood in 2024 praise the "opportunity to learn" from "some really solid people," but criticize the work-life balance. Reviews for Plaid, meanwhile, say work-life balance "isn't crazy" with "a lot of opportunity for career growth," but collaborating with teams across different regions can be frustrating. Stripe ensures its teams are entirely hybrid/in-office, or entirely remote, to compensate for this.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Stripe makes millionaires of its employees, breaking their 'golden handcuffs'

Stripe makes millionaires of its employees, breaking their 'golden handcuffs'

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

Top Articles
What's a quant researcher? The life of a quant researcher at Citadel Securities in Miami

What's a quant researcher? The life of a quant researcher at Citadel Securities in Miami

The JPMorgan charts explaining why banks aren’t hiring again, yet

The JPMorgan charts explaining why banks aren’t hiring again, yet

Remote fintech jobs can still pay over $200k... for now

Remote fintech jobs can still pay over $200k... for now

Barclays’ London bankers lament their last Friday at home

Barclays’ London bankers lament their last Friday at home

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs; former female partner reappears in a “real job”. (Male) bankers are sexy once again

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs; former female partner reappears in a “real job”. (Male) bankers are sexy once again

Recommended Jobs
Head of Finance, REITs experience
Singapore

Related articles

Grab's two side projects suggest Malaysia beats Singapore for fintech jobs
Fintech

Grab's two side projects suggest Malaysia beats Singapore for fintech jobs

29 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jobs at Stripe have doubled in ten months as it builds new teams and offices
Fintech

Jobs at Stripe have doubled in ten months as it builds new teams and offices

29 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A crypto hedge fund hiring Citadel Securities alums wants to double in size
Fintech

A crypto hedge fund hiring Citadel Securities alums wants to double in size

24 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What is working in fintech like? A day in the life of a Bolt product director
Fintech

What is working in fintech like? A day in the life of a Bolt product director

24 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.